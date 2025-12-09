How to watch, prediction for Michigan basketball's showdown vs. Villanova
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines take the court on Tuesday night against a 7-1 Villanova team. The 'Cats dropped their first game of the season and have won six in a row.
Michigan isn't just playing for another win, but the Wolverines have a little streak on the line. The Wolveirnes have scored over 100 points in three games in a row for the first time since 1989.
Here's how you can see Michigan in action on Tuesday against Villanova.
How to watch Michigan take on Villanova
- Day: Tuesday, December 9
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
- Network: FS1
- On the call: Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery
- Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD
Prediction
Villanova might be 7-1, but all seven wins have come against Mid-Major teams, while the Wildcats dropped their only game to a Power Four school -- BYU. Since leaving Maryland, Kevin Williard has done a nice job building Villanova back up, and James Madison transfer Bryce Lindsay leads the team with 18.1 PPG.
Michigan enters the game close to a 20-point favorite over Villanova and the Wolverines' offense is on another level, scoring over 100 points in the past three games.
Nova is a much-improved team, but the 'Cats don't have the firepower to compete with the Wolverines for 40 minutes. Michigan's front court has been too much for every team that its played, and that shouldn't change on Tuesday at home.
Prediction: Michigan 94, Villanova 71
Game notes
- Michigan's game vs. Villanova marks the annual Toy Drive benefiting the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital Toy Store, helping bring joy to young patients and families during the holiday season. Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate. Collection bins will be located at all Crisler Center entrances.
- The game begins a home-and-home series between Michigan and Villanova. The Wolverines are slated to make the trip to Finneran Pavilion next season. The battle in Ann Arbor is the seventh all-time meeting between the programs, with Villanova leading the series, 4-2. Five of the previous six have been played at neutral sites.
- Michigan and Villanova have met three times in the NCAA Tournament: 1985 First Round: Villanova won 59-55, en route to the Wildcats' title run, 2018 National Championship: Villanova won its third title after a 79-62 victory and 2022 Sweet 16: Villanova moved on to the Elite Eight after a 63-55 win.
- The Wolverines' 8-0 start is their best since 2020-21, when U-M began 11-0 en route to a Big Ten title and Elite Eight run.
- Michigan's 101-60 win over Rutgers marked the Wolverines' third straight 100-point performance, tying the program record for consecutive 100-point games and just the third instance in program history -- and the first time in 36 years (1989-90) that U-M has accomplished the feat.
