Potential NBA Pick Has 'No Issue Coming Back to Michigan' for 2026-27 Season

Since winning the national title, Michigan has lost a pair of players to the transfer portal, but has landed one big-time player — with a chance of landing the No. 1 rated transfer.

The Wolverines have landed a commitment from former Tennessee big man J.P. Estrella, and Michigan is on the verge of landing a commitment from Wake Forest guard Juke Harris. So far, the Wolverines have lost both Winters Grady and Malick Kordel, and the Maize and Blue are waiting on decisions from both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr.

While nothing is official, the sentiment out there is that Mara will enter the draft, as he is a top-20 projection. But Johnson Jr. has a real shot of returning to Michigan for another season, and he is content to take his time.

In an interview with NBC Chicago, Johnson Jr. said he is in no rush to make a decision, and he would have no issues returning to the Wolverines for another season.

“There’s no rush because if I can’t get a guarantee NBA contract this year, I know I can get it next year. I have no issue with coming back to Michigan and trying to repeat.”

#Michigan PF Morez Johnson and his decision to either stay or go to the NBA via NBC Chicago:



“There’s no rush because if I can’t get a (guarantee NBA contract this year), I know I can get it next year. I have no issue with coming back to Michigan and trying to repeat.” pic.twitter.com/7KVZO6af5l — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) April 11, 2026

What a Johnson Jr. return would mean for Michigan

Losing the trio of Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr. — plus Will Tschetter's contribution off the bench — would be a hard pill to swallow for the Maize and Blue faithful. But in today's landscape of collegiate athletics, big-time attrition happens.

However, Michigan is making a serious push to retain Johnson Jr. for another season. And Lendeborg has shown the way of capitalizing on one more season. He was a fringe first-round pick last season, and he chose to come back to school for one more season. Now, Lendeborg is on the cusp of being a lottery pick.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As for Johnson Jr., he is a projected late first-round pick and if he came back to Michigan for another season, he could develop himself into a potential lottery pick. The Wolverines would certainly feature Johnson Jr. as the main returning big man. Plus, he could showcase the ability to dominate on both ends of the court. At times, it felt like Johnson Jr. would disappear in big moments, and this could be his way of showing he can dominate the competition.

Coach May will leave no stone unturned if Johnson Jr. does leave. Michigan is right in the mix to land a pair of Kansas big men, and if the Wolverines do lose all of their bigs from this past season, expect another splash land for Michigan.