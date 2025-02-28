3 ridiculous stats following Michigan's buzzer-beater over Rutgers
It looked like the Michigan Wolverines were headed for another brutal loss heading into March, but Nimari Burnett had other ideas. Trailing Rutgers 82-81 with just over three seconds left to play, the Wolverines had one last shot to tie the game. Roddy Gayle Jr. tossed the inbounds pass to Danny Wolf, who then tossed it to Burnett. Without hesitation, Burnett pulled up from 30 feet out and drained the game winning three at the buzzer.
The win moved the Wolverines to 14-3 in conference play, remaining tied with Michigan State for first place in the conference standings. Michigan has now won 9 of its last 11 games, and all of those wins have come down to the wire. In fact, all nine wins have come by a margin of four points or less. Here are a few ridiculous stats that highlight just how tight things have been for the Wolverines down the stretch.
- Michigan has now won 9 consecutive games decided by 4 points or less
- Michigan has won 11 conference games by 4 points or fewer
- Michigan has won 7 games by 4 points or fewer in the month of February, the most by any DI team in a single month in 45 years
With three games remaining on the schedule, it's looking like the regular season conference championship could come down to that final meeting between Michigan and Michigan State. The Wolverines have two home contests against Illinois and No. 16 Maryland, before heading to East Lansing for the season finale against No. 8 Michigan State on March 9th.
