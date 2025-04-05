Social media goes crazy after Michigan basketball lands the top-ranked player in the transfer portal
Dusty May and Michigan continues to pull elite talent out of the transfer portal. The Wolverines had already landed Elliott Cadeau from North Carolina and Moriz Johnson from Illinois. But that was just the start.
On Saturday morning, Michigan landed the top player out of the transfer portal after UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg committed to the maize and blue. The 6-9 forward was one of the top players in college basketball this past season. He averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while shooting over 35% from deep. Lendeborg has similarities to Danny Wolf as in he can dribble, pass, and create his own shot.
The caveat to this commitment, is that Lendeborg is a projected late first to second round NBA Draft pick. He will go through the NBA Draft process to make sure that route isn't the way to go. Either way, May has shown he can land some big fish as Michigan's basketball coach.
After Michigan received his commitment, the internet went crazy. Here are some of the best reactions.
