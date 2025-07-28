Tragedy strikes as a former Michigan basketball player passes away in a car accident
Tulane University has lost one of its star basketball players to a tragic car accident. Greg Glenn III died in a car accident this weekend. The athletic forward transferred to Tulane after spending two years at the University of Michigan. The Tulane Athletic Department released the following statement following the heartbreaking loss.
“It is with profound sadness that I reach out to you today. We have lost a cherished member of our university community, Gregg Glenn III, who died in a tragic accident this weekend,” Tulane vice president Sarah Cunningham wrote in a statement. “He was a talented student-athlete who enriched our lives with his spirit, dedication, and passion for both sports and academics.- Tulane Athletic Department
Gregg was an outstanding athlete on our men’s basketball team and an individual who brought joy and light to those around him. His commitment to excellence inspired many of us… Let us remember Gregg not just for his achievements in sports, but for the kindness and warmth he shared with everyone. He will forever remain a part of our university family."
Glenn was a high-profile, high-flying, and abundantly athletic recruit coming out of high school. He struggled to find his path at Michigan and transferred to Tulane. He was a solid double-figure scorer for Tulane. Glenn was also a gold medal winner for Team USA U16, winning the FIBA Tournament—a tragic loss for his family, friends, and teammates.