Where KenPom ranks Michigan basketball ahead of 2025-26 season

The Wolverines are going to be really good this season.

You know it's almost college basketball season when the KenPom Rankings are released. The Wolverines were ranked as the No. 11 team in the country. Michigan has the 20th-ranked offense with a 116.6 offensive rating. On the defensive end of the court, the Wolverines are the No. 8-ranked team with a 92.0 defensive rating.

The Wolverines are going to look like a new team this season. In Year 2 of the Dusty May era, Michigan retained some key veterans like Nimari Burnett, Will Tschetter, and Roddy Gayle, but Michigan utilized the transfer portal as well as anyone. Yaxel Lendeborg, a potential Big Ten first-team candidate, could lead the Wolverines this season.

Michigan also filled needs by landing North Carolina guard Elliott Cadeau, Illinois' big man Morez Johnson, and UCLA center Aday Mara. Michigan also landed five-star guard Trey McKenney and four-star wing Winters Grady.

The Wolverines are expected to not only compete for the Big Ten this season, but also for a national title.

Full Michigan basketball schedule

  • Fri Oct. 17: vs. Cincinnati (6 pm on BIG+) [preseason game]
  • Sat Oct. 25: at St. John's (7 pm on BIG+) [preseason game]
  • Mon. Nov. 3: vs. Oakland (8:30 pm on FS1)
  • Tues. Nov. 11: vs. Wake Forest (6:30 pm on FS1) [Detroit Michigan]
  • Fri. Nov. 14: at TCU (9 pm on ESPN2)
  • Mon. Nov. 24: vs. San Diego State (10:30 pm on TruTV) [Las Vegas]
  • Tues. Nov. 25: vs. Auburn (8:30 pm on TNT) [Las Vegas]
  • Wed. Nov. 26: TBD
  • Wed. Nov. 27: TBD
  • Sat. Dec. 6: vs. Rutgers (4 pm on BTN)
  • Tues. Dec. 9: vs. Villanova (6:30 pm on FS1)
  • Sat. Dec. 13: at Maryland (8 pm on FOX)
  • Sun. Dec. 21: vs. La Salle (4 pm on Peacock)
  • Mon. Dec. 29: vs. McNeese (7pm on BIG+)
  • Fri. Jan. 2: vs. USC (7pm on Peacock)
  • Tues. Jan. 6: at Penn State (7 pm on FS1)
  • Sat. Jan. 10: vs. Wisconsin (1 or 2 pm on CBS)
  • Wed. Jan. 14: at Washington (10:30 pm on BTN)
  • Sat. Jan. 17: at Oregon (4 pm on NBC)
  • Tues. Jan. 20: vs. Indiana (7 pm on Peacock)
  • Fri. Jan. 23: vs. Ohio State (8 pm on FOX)
  • Tues. Jan. 27: vs. Nebraska (7 pm Peacock)
  • Fri. Jan. 30: at Michigan State (8 pm on FOX)
  • Thurs. Feb. 5: vs. Penn State (6:30 pm on FS1)
  • Sun. Feb. 8: at Ohio State (1 pm on CBS)
  • Wed. Feb. 11: at Northwestern (8:30 pm on BTN)
  • Sat. Feb. 14: vs. UCLA (1 pm on CBS)
  • Tues. Feb. 17: at Purdue (6:30 pm on Peacock)
  • Sat. Feb. 21: vs. Duke (6:30 pm on ESPN) [Washington D.C.]
  • Tues. Feb. 24: vs. Minnesota (8:30 pm on BTN)
  • Fri. Feb. 27: at Illinois (8 pm on FOX)
  • Thurs. March 5: at Iowa (8 pm on Peacock)
  • Sun. March 8: vs. Michigan State (4:30 pm on CBS)

