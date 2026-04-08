Where Michigan Basketball Sits in Various 2026-27 Way-Too-Early Rankings
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Michigan is freshly coming off of a national title after defeating UConn, 69-63, and immediately after — the offseason began. Dusty May and his staff hit the offseason running as national champions, but they didn't have much time to celebrate. Photos came out following midnight regarding the new staff already hitting the transfer portal and looking into potential prospects.
The Wolverines are set to lose at least four players from this year's team, but there will be more out the door, as well. All eyes will be on what Aday Mara and Morez Johnson do, as both have been projected to go in the first round.
Spots will also need to be made for Michigan's incoming six-man freshmen class. Headlined by five-star Brandon McCoy Jr., who committed to the Wolverines during their win over Arizona in the Final Four.
Regardless of what happens, Dusty May has built Michigan to the top of the world right now, and the Wolverines will not have a mass exodus. The Wolverines should once again be a formidable foe next season — especially after May and Co. utilize the portal.
Here is where Michigan is ranked from various outlets in their way-too-early top 25 for next year.
Sports Illustrated
SI has the Wolverines as its No. 1 team for next season. With incoming five-star freshman Brandon McCoy Jr., along with returning veterans, Michigan should be right back in the conversation next season.
- Michigan
- UConn
- Florida
- Arizona
- Michigan State
ESPN
Following the Wolverines' win over UConn, ESPN slots Michigan in as its way-too-early No. 1 team for next season. ESPN noted that a lot will hinge on the draft decisions regarding Aday Mara and Morez Johnson, but the Wolverines are bound to have be loaded once again with both Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney returning.
- Michigan
- Duke
- Florida
- UConn
- Arizona
CBS Sports
CBS Sports has Michigan as its No. 1 team, but it noted that the ranking relies on Michigan returning one of Aday Mara and Morez Johnson for next season. CBS Sports also notes that LJ Cason returns next season — but he is actually set to redshirt following a torn ACL.
- Michigan
- Florida
- Illinois
- Michigan State
- Duke
FOX Sports
FOX Sports has Michigan lower than the rest, sitting at No. 3 heading into the offseason — that's assuming one of Mara or Johnson return. If not, Brandon McCoy Jr. will be expected to make an impact immediately.
- Illinois
- Duke
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Arizona
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop