Michigan Emerges As a Top Option for 2027 Athlete

On Thursday afternoon, Adam Gorney of Rivals reported that Michigan has emerged as a potential landing spot for the class of 2027 recruit, Peyton Higginson.

“That’s for sure in the top of my choices,” Higginson told Gorney when asked about heading to Ann Arbor.

Michigan has emerged as a front-runner for 2027 ATH Peyton Higginson, per @adamgorney 〽️



“That’s for sure in the top of my choices.”



Higginson is listed as a three-star athlete from Salem, Utah, prepping at Salem Hills High School. He stands at 6’2”, 175lbs per On3.

247Sports has Higginson listed as the sixth-ranked recruit in the state of Utah and 54th-ranked athlete in his class across the country.

Last spring, Higginson received an offer from Utah while new Michigan head football coach Kyle Whittingham was at the helm of the Utes. Those relationships that were built are carrying over to Ann Arbor.

BYU currently has the best odds to land Higginson per On3, but with Jay Hill, the former defensive coordinator for the Cougars, joining Whittingham in Ann Arbor, things could be moving in a different direction.

Sep 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Weber State Wildcats head coach Jay Hill, left and Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham get together prior to their game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“I’ve got super good connections up there right now,” Higginson told On3. “Jay Hill has been arguably the best person in recruiting with me ever since he offered me at BYU.”

He has spent three seasons on his varsity squad, playing on both sides of the ball. In his career, he has totaled over 1,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns from the wide receiver position, while accumulating over 100 tackles and four interceptions from the free safety position on defense.

