Best bet: Michigan football vs. Texas Longhorns
Donovan Edwards hurt us last week against Fresno State for our best bet. But we are turning the page and looking toward the Texas game. Once again, I am going with a three-leg parlay for our best bet. We are going to focus on three different players instead of putting all our chips in on one.
In this game, I like both Colston Loveland and Kalel Mullings for the Wolverines and Isaiah Bond for the Longhorns also seems like a solid play.
- Colston Loveland 40+ receiving yards (alt. line) -154
- Kalel Mullings 40+ rushing yards (alt. line) -215
- Isaiah Bond 40+ receiving yards (alt. line) -225
This bet comes to +242. A simple $10 wager can win you $24.22
Reasoning:
Colston Loveland had a team-high eight catches for 87 yards last weekend for the Wolverines. It's clear Davis Warren has a great connection with the junior tight end. Texas will likely look to cover Loveland closely and could tend to double him. But 40 yards for the top Michigan target seems more than doable. Loveland will likely get eight or more targets on Saturday. The volume is on his side.
Donovan Edwards was supposed to be the alpha dog in the Michigan rushing game -- and still could be -- but it was Kalel Mullings who broke loose last week. Mullings is much better in between the tackles and that's something Michigan enjoys doing. If Michigan can get Edwards running outside, he could also have a good outing. But for what the Wolverines like doing, I like Mullings to get 40+ on the ground.
Texas has so many options through the air, but Alabama transfer Isaiah Bond is the main guy. Will Johnson will likely cover him most of the day, so do what you want with that. But with Quinn Ewers behind center, Texas will air the ball out frequently. Bond, a playmaker, will have plenty of targets on Saturday.
