Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 21 Nate Marshall Ready to Take Sophomore Leap

As summer rolls on and we get closer to the start of another college football season, the Michigan on SI staff compiled a top 25 most impactful players for the 2026 Michigan football squad. This is defined as the players who have the most importance to the success of the Maize and Blue.

So far, we have released No. 22-25, with Zack Marshall, Carter Meadows, Evan Link and Salesi Moa slotting in those spots.

Coming in at No. 21 is sophomore Nate Marshall, an edge rusher from Oak Park, Ill.

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Marshall’s 2025 Recap

In his true freshman season, Marshall saw the field in 11 of the Wolverines 13 contests.

He concluded the season with three solo tackles and three assisted tackles. His best game of the year came against USC (Oct. 11), when he had a season-best two tackles.

The Oak Park, Ill. native was a four-star recruit in the class of 2025 and was the third-ranked player in Illinois by Rivals.

New Mexico quarterback Jack Layne (2) runs against Michigan edge Nate Marshall (94) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why He Is Important to the Wolverines

We’ve already seen Marshall take valuable snaps in big games for the Wolverines. Now, he is way more important to the squad when you look at who Michigan lost in the NFL draft.

From last season's team, UofM lost Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham, the two sack leaders from 2025, to the league. TJ Guy, a key edge rusher last season, also departed from the Maize and Blue as he went to the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) sacks Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas (2) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Losing these top defenders makes it vital that the guys under them take on a bigger role if the defense wants to find success.

After Michigan’s spring game, new head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke on the team's defensive line, briefly mentioning Marshall.

"Nate Marshall has shown progress," Whittingham said. "Cam Brandt had a really nice spring. He was consistent for us all spring long. Dropped a few pounds and really helped his game. He lost five to 10 pounds and gained more quickness and more burst off the edge.

2026 Outlook for Marshall

From all reports, Utah transfer John Henry Daley will be the top EDGE on the team this season in Ann Arbor. A year ago under Whittingham and the Utes, Henry Daley earned All-American honors as a junior.

Henry Daley has had a ton of preseason hype, listed on the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list, which is awarded to the student-athlete with the biggest impact on and off the field. He is expected to not only be one of the top defensive linemen on the squad, but maybe the best overall player for Michigan.

Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) looks to pass against Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, outside of Henry Daley, it isn’t fully clear who else will be seeing extensive playing time. Marshall should see heavy involvement early after bringing a full year of experience to the squad.

I would expect all of his stats to improve from last season, playing more constantly with the amount of holes needed to fill.

Marshall will have the playing time edge early over a guy like incoming five-star Carter Meadows, who hasn’t taken a college snap yet.

See our full top 25 players: