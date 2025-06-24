Father of elite defensive line target raves about Michigan official visit
Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito has been working in overdrive on the recruiting trail. He has been calculated and driven to secure one of the best defensive line classes in the country. The efforts have been paying off lately. Michigan secured commitments from three four-star recruits in the past couple of weeks. McHale Blade, Alister Vallejo, and Titan Davis all recently committed to the Wolverine program.
Esposito is not done yet. His two biggest targets, five-star Carter Meadows and four-star Julian Walker, have yet to make a decision, and Esposito is putting on a full-court press with them and their teams to persuade them to come to Ann Arbor. Walker's father, who has been involved in football as a strength coach for years, was blown away by a recent official visit to The Big House.
"What was really impressive for me and his uncle was to go into this building and really define and find out what a Michigan man is and what was going on over there. They blew my mind the first time with their detail, their in-depth approach to building these kids up for life, and the process of getting there."- Jamil Walker
Walker would be a fantastic addition to a class that is trending upward and heading towards top 10 territory. The Wolverine staff has a plethora of other elite players trending towards Michigan or adding Michigan to their final list. Coach Moore and his staff could be heading towards an epic closeout to the 2026 cycle, and Walker may be one of those cornerstone pieces.
