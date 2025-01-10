Michigan QB Alex Orji has taken second transfer portal visit
Michigan quarterback Alex Orji reportedly set up a visit to Temple which is scheduled for Wednesday, but according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, Orji had already taken a visit that nobody was aware of. Prior to taking a trip to Temple, Orji had visited UNLV.
The Rebels are coming off of a great season in which they went 11-3 and lost to Boise State in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game. UNLV was subject to controversy early on when quarterback Matt Sluka decided to redshirt after not receiving what he said was promised to him.
Orji was mostly a change-of-pace quarterback for Michigan this season. He did get an opportunity to start for Michigan after Sherrone Moore benched Davis Warren early on. The coaching staff appeared not to trust Orji's arm, but the Wolverines' rushing attack suffered because of it.
Orji finished 2024 going 25-for-47 for 150 yards, three touchdowns, and two INTs through the air. He also ran for 269 yards and a score.
Whatever Orji decides to do with his future, it appears the Wolverines' quarterback has some options.
