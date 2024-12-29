RECRUITING NEWS: Nations top RB declares Michigan as his top school
Savion Hiter, the top-rated running back in the 2026 class has told On3's Steve Wiltfong that Michigan is at the top of his list of schools. Hiter and his trainer had stated recently that Michigan was "setting the standard" in the recruitment of the star running back. Hiter discussed Michigan with Wiltfong at the 2025 Under Armour All-American game festivities. Along with Michigan the usual suspects Georgia, Ohio State, and Tennessee are all pursuing the 5-foot-11, 182-pound back out of Louisa County High School in Mineral, VA. Hiter has taken visits to Michigan and connected with former Michigan star running back Blake Corum on one of his visits. The two hail from the same state and Hiter has previously expressed his admiration for Corum.
“Blake Corum is from Virginia, too, so I aspire to be a successful back like him with a program like Michigan. Coach Alford and I have already built a relationship, so hopefully that will continue."- Savion Hiter
Apparently, Hiter was not the only running back prospect to declare Michigan at the top of his list. Four-star RB Javian Osborne also shared that the Wolverines are firmly perched at the top of his list as well. Osborne is the No. 6 rated running back in the '26 class, No. 74 overall. He plays his football at Forney High School in Forney, TX, and has a top list of suitors that includes Texas, Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas A&M, along with Michigan. It seems that, much to the chagrin and denial of Ohio State fans, coach Tony Alford has some recruiting skills and they are starting to show out on the trail.
