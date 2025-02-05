Where Michigan football's 2025 class ranks after landing 5-star OT Ty Haywood
Barring any unexpected events, it would appear Michigan football has finished its 2025 recruiting class after landing five-star offensive tackle, Ty Haywood, on Wednesday. The Wolverines got a commitment from Haywood -- who signed minutes after -- and Michigan now has three five-star players in the class. Haywood, a former Alabama commit, joins fellow offensive tackle Andrew Babalola and quarterback Bryce Underwood.
Haywood has been leaning toward Michigan since November. The Denton (TX) Ryan product didn't de-commit from Alabama until January 13, but the Wolverines appeared to be in the driver's seat for some time. Head coach Sherrone Moore helped spearhead that recruitment, like he did with Underwood.
RELATED: Social media erupts after Michigan football lands another 5-star talent
With Michigan's 2025 cycle seemingly over, the Wolverines will finish with 24 players in the '25 class. While Haywood's Composite rank dipped slightly the past couple of weeks -- he is now a four-star Composite -- Haywood is viewed as a five-star on ESPN. This will end Moore's first real class since taking over the head coaching job, where will it finish in the rankings?
As of this writing, Michigan currently has the No. 6 Composite class in the country. Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, and Oregon all sit higher than the Wolverines. This will be Michigan's highest class since 2017 when the Wolverines had the No. 5 class under Jim Harbaugh.
