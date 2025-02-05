Michigan Football regarded as 'biggest winner' of the 2025 recruiting cycle
After Michigan landed former Alabama commit and five-star offensive tackle, Ty Haywood, on Wednesday, the Wolverines appear to be done with their 2025 recruiting class. The maize and blue are approaching a top-five class under head coach Sherrone Moore. This marks Moore's first true class since taking the job and he hauled in three five-star recruits. Fellow offensive tackle, Andrew Babalola, and quarterback Bryce Underwood round out the five-star commitments Moore was able to bring in.
With National Signing Day here, and most players selecting their homes on Early Signing Day back in December, ESPN named the biggest winners, surprises, and losers of the 2025 recruiting cycle.
With Michigan landing some elite talent, ESPN named Michigan as being the biggest winner of the entire cycle.
RELATED: Where Michigan football's 2025 class ranks after landing 5-star OT Ty Haywood
"Only a handful of elite programs recruited better than the Wolverines in 2025, but none finished stronger than Michigan at the end of coach Sherrone Moore's debut cycle.
"All told, the Wolverines secured commitments from six ESPN 300 prospects between Oct. 21 and the start of the early signing period, more than any program outside of Florida (6) in that span. Underwood, the coveted quarterback from Belleville, Michigan, marked the most significant haul over that stretch as a potential program-defining addition. But four-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola( No. 28 in the 2025 ESPN 300) was a key get, too, and Michigan reinforced on defense late in the cycle with top-100 additions Shamari Earls (No. 68 overall), Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (No. 76), Nathaniel Marshall (No. 77) and Jordan Young (No. 96). Wednesday's commitment from Haywood -- ESPN's No. 3 offensive tackle and a one-time Alabama pledge -- is a cherry on top to an impressive final stretch.
"ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported in December on the Wolverines' revamped NIL setup. With resources fortified and a ferocious push from the Michigan staff, the Wolverines surged late in the cycle, lending Moore credibility on the recruiting trail and laying a foundation for the Wolverines' future in recruiting with the ninth-ranked signing class arriving on campus ahead of the 2025 season despite an 8-5 finish this past fall."
Later in the article, ESPN named Underwood as a player who will likely see the field during his freshman year, of course. He will have to compete with veteran quarterback Mikey Keene, who the Wolverines landed in the transfer portal, but Underwood is the No. 1 ranked player for a reason. Even if he doesn't start right away, it's going to be hard to keep Underwood off the field. It's likely you see a Cade McNamara/J.J. McCarthy type of situation right away with both having a part in the gameplan.
It's hard to imagine Michigan fans won't get a chance to see plenty of these star-studded freshmen play next season.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: Biff Poggi's role with the Wolverines in 2025 is revealed
2 Michigan Football players crack ESPN's 2025 way-too-early All-America Team
Analyst likes Michigan's chances in 2025: 'I think Bryce Underwood is going to be that dude'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7