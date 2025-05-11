247Sports projects Michigan Football win total in 2025
Looking for a bounce back season in 2025, optimism is high that the Michigan Wolverines are poised to make another run at the College Football Playoff. Although the loss of three first-round draft picks is never easy to replace, the Wolverines are returning a ton of veteran talent and did a great job in supplementing various losses in the transfer portal.
In addition to the roster moves, head coach Sherrone Moore was able to retain defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, along with hiring veteran offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey from North Carolina.
Perhaps the most important improvement during the offseason has come at the quarterback position. Moore was able to bring in veteran QB Mikey Keene from the transfer portal, and he also landed the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class with five-star QB Bryce Underwood. Although all signs currently point to Underwood being the Week 1 starter this fall, the reality is that Michigan's passing attack is in a much better position now than it was at this time last year.
So what will all of the improvements mean in terms of Michigan's on-field success in 2025? Earlier this week, 247Sports' Brad Crawford released his latest college football win projections for the SEC and the Big Ten. While it's no surprise to see teams like Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon leading the way, Crawford is setting the win total for the Wolverines at 8.5.
Here's a look at the entire Big Ten win total projections:
- Ohio State: 10.5
- Penn State: 10.5
- Oregon: 10.5
- Michigan: 8.5
- Indiana: 8.5
- Washington: 7.5
- Illinois: 7.5
- Nebraska: 7.5
- Iowa: 7.5
- USC: 7.5
- Minnesota: 6.5
- UCLA: 5.5
- Rutgers: 5.5
- Michigan State: 5.5
- Wisconsin: 5.5
- Maryland: 4.5
- Purdue: 3.5
- Northwestern: 3.5
Given the way things looked in Ann Arbor last year, that feels like a fair assessment for the Wolverines heading into 2025. While the defense should be one of the best in the country once again, the biggest question mark is just how much production Michigan will get from its QB1 this fall. If the Wolverines do roll with Bryce Underwood and he lives up to the hype, Michigan has a great shot at getting to 10 wins. But if there are some growing pains throughout the season as Underwood adjust to life at the collegiate level, 8.5 feels like a pretty safe target.
