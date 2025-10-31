3 key matchups for Michigan football vs. Purdue
No. 21 Michigan football (6-2) returns home to the Big House on Saturday night to take on the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6), who remain winless in Big Ten play.
The Wolverines are coming off a 31-20 win last weekend over rival Michigan State and have their eyes set on qualifying for the Big Ten title game and a trip to the College Football Playoff if they can win out the rest of the way.
If Michigan wishes to do that, it starts with putting together a good performance against Purdue leading into the team's second bye next weekend.
Here are three key matchups to watch ahead of the contest.
Michigan's front 7 vs. Purdue's running game
While Purdue has struggled mightily on the offense side of the ball at times, including a couple of weeks ago when the Boilermakers were shut out at Northwestern, they have shown flashes of being able to move the ball when things are clicking.
Despite being winless in conference, Purdue comes into the matchup with Michigan averaging a respectable 4.5 yards per rush, which ranks 44th in college football.
Devin Mockobee has been the clear lead back in the Purdue running back room this season, having rushed for 521 yards on 125 carries and four scores. QB Ryan Browne is the team's second leading rusher and can use his legs with efficiency, having rushed for 175 yards and four scores himself.
With the Wolverine linebacker room banged up as Cole Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder work through injuries, it will be up to Ernest Hausman to lead the way for that position group, while Troy Bowles and some true freshmen will likely be called upon to step up as well.
Whether the Michigan linebackers can execute their run fits on a consistent basis remains to be seen, but running the ball will very likely be a big part of the Boilermakers' gameplan to take pressure off of Browne against the Wolverine pass rush. It won't be easy considering Michigan is the 13th-best team in the nation in yards per rush attempt allowed.
Michigan pass rush vs. Ryan Browne on third downs
There is no doubt that Wink Martindale's unit has to improve on the rate at which is gets off the field in third down situations. While the Wolverines are not terrible in that regard, ranking 49th in college football and allowing opponents to convert on third down at a 37.17% rate, that number could be improved upon based on the talent on that side of the ball for the Wolverines.
Saturday night will certainly be a game where Michigan could improve that stat as it faces a Purdue offense that only converts on third down at a 35.5% rate, which ranks 99th in college football.
If the Wolverines can put Browne in stressful third-and-long situations, Derrick Moore and the Michigan pass rush should be able to be able to create some havoc, and the Wolverine secondary should have opportunities to make some plays against Browne, who can be erratic throwing the football at times.
Bryce Underwood vs. the Purdue secondary
Expect the Wolverines to continue to run the ball at a high rate of efficiency on Saturday night, but the passing game could very well get back on track against the Boilermakers after Bryce Underwood fell short of 100 yards passing against the Spartans.
MSU's pass defense is not very good and the Wolverines had a mix of protection breakdowns and times where Underwood wasn't seeing the field well. However, Purdue's passing defense has been especially terrible, allowing 15.5 yards per reception, which ranks second to last in college football.
Underwood has also been much better at home compared to on the road this season, and a big game for him against the Boilermakers would be good for his confidence heading into the stretch run in November.