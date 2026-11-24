Heading into the final week of the college football regular season, the Heisman race is becoming even more lopsided than ever, with Jeremiah Smith running away with it. Smith leads Kalshi’s Heisman market with a 78% chance to win, ahead of Devon Dampier and Darian Mensah.

Smith retook the Heisman lead in Week 9 following Ohio State’s loss to USC. Since then, he climbed to 57% ahead of last week and surged to 78% coming out of Week 13. A $10 trade on Smith winning the Heisman profits $2.46.

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Smith stays surging

Many backed off Smith’s Heisman campaign after Ohio State lost starting QB Julian Sayin to a fractured right elbow. Skepticism grew after he managed just 83 yards and one touchdown in his first game without Sayin.

Following the disappointing performance, he’s ripped off three straight 100+ yard games and four touchdowns. That includes 133 yards and one touchdown against Oregon, 117 yards and one touchdown against Northwestern, and 165 yards and two touchdowns against Nebraska. Those yards accounted for more than 40% of the team’s receiving production over the stretch.

For the season, Smith has already totaled career highs with 1,482 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, both of which lead the country. He also has the third-most receptions at 86 and 17.2 yards per catch.

Smith has a chance to really cement his Heisman candidacy in Week 13 against Michigan. In his first two seasons, he’s struggled against the team up north, with 74 total yards and one touchdown.

Fighting off the competition

Utah’s Devon Dampier and Miami’s Darian Mensah sit behind Smith. Dampier has had his most impactful season to date with 2,535 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 644 rushing yards, and 11 rushing touchdowns. He’s led Utah to an 11-0 record and the No. 2 ranking in the country.

For Mensah, he topped the Heisman market early and held on to the top spot until Malachi Toney’s injury ahead of Miami’s Week 10 loss to Notre Dame. Mensah is top five in the country with 3,317 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, and an 86.3 QBR.

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