4 factors that will propel Michigan back to the College Football Playoff in 2025
Despite falling short of the College Football Playoff in 2024, there were several positives to take away from Michigan's 8-5 season. The team gained valuable experience, especially from younger players, and finished the year on a high note with impressive victories over No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus and No. 11 Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Looking ahead to 2025, expectations are high, with Michigan poised to return to the College Football Playoff conversation.
Here are four key factors that will drive the Wolverines’ success and help them get back on track.
1. Quarterbacks
The biggest challenge for Michigan in 2024 was quarterback play. The Wolverines cycled through three different starters—Davis Warren, Alex Orji, and Jack Tuttle—none of whom performed at a championship level. While Warren took the majority of starting reps and showed improvement as the season progressed, Michigan's quarterback play remained inconsistent.
To address this, head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff brought in veteran Mikey Keene from the transfer portal and went all-in on flipping five-star prospect Bryce Underwood from LSU. With Keene and Underwood now in Ann Arbor, Michigan has taken significant steps to resolve their quarterback dilemma from last season.
2. Offensive Coordinator
After serving as an offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach under Jim Harbaugh, Kirk Campbell was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2024 as part of Sherrone Moore's staff. However, as the season unfolded, it became clear that the offensive strategy wasn't working. While issues with the offensive line and quarterback play were evident, Campbell's offense lacked the creativity needed to succeed.
As a result, Michigan finished as one of the worst offensive units in the country, ranking No. 129 out of 133 programs. This prompted Moore to make a change, bringing in Chip Lindsey from North Carolina as the new offensive coordinator. With nearly 30 years of coaching experience and a proven track record of success, Lindsey is expected to implement an offense that is both physical and explosive, which should lead to significant improvements in 2025.
3. Weapons
Michigan's 2025 offense boasts an impressive array of talent. In the backfield, running backs Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes (an Alabama transfer) are poised to become one of the top RB duos in the conference, if not the nation. At tight end, veteran Marlin Klein returns after a strong showing last season. The wide receiver group is incredibly deep, featuring a strong lineup of playmakers like Semaj Morgan, Fredrick Moore, Donaven McCulley (an Indiana transfer), and Andrew Marsh. While there may not be a clear "superstar" at this stage, there is no shortage of weapons with the potential to earn that distinction in 2025.
4. Defense
While Michigan is losing significant talent on both sides of the ball, the biggest departures come defensively. Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant—three projected first-round NFL Draft picks—won't be easy to replace. However, Michigan is returning plenty of experience to help mitigate those losses.
The secondary remains strong, with veteran Rod Moore leading a group that includes Zeke Berry, Jyaire Hill, and Brandyn Hillman. At linebacker, Michigan is deep once again, with Ernest Hausmann, Jaishawn Barham, Jimmy Rolder, and Cole Sullivan all returning. On the defensive line, veterans Rayshaun Benny, TJ Guy, and Derrick Moore will anchor a unit rich in experience. Additionally, Michigan added key pieces from the transfer portal, including Damon Payne (Alabama), Tre Williams (Clemson), and Troy Bowles (Georgia).
Perhaps most importantly, Sherrone Moore was able to retain defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who interviewed for several NFL openings during the offseason. After finishing in the Top 10 in total defense in 2024, Michigan's defense should be just as strong, if not better, in 2025.
