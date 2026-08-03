6 Michigan Football Players About to Earn Themselves a Bigger NIL Deal

Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) is a major part of collegiate athletics, and when players do well, they want to be paid appropriately. The transfer portal has nearly taken over college football, and players know they can hit the open market and command more money.

Each program not only has to recruit through the high school ranks, but teams have to prioritize their own NIL money to play their own players, along with spending money in the portal.

Here are six Wolverines who could boost their NIL earnings with a big fall camp and big season.

LB Chase Taylor ($180,615)

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Michigan's linebacker room appears to be a shell of what it was, but that could change if a few players emerge. After losing their top three linebackers from last season, the Wolverines are going to start all new players in 2026.

One of those players could be Chase Taylor, who has been named a potential breakout star. Michigan will rely on Taylor, Troy Bowles, and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng this season, and Taylor's NIL deal, per The NIL Standard, is nearly $350,000 less than either Owusu-Boateng and Bowles.

If Taylor ends up being the player the coaching staff thinks he is, then he is going to command a lot more money next season, entering his junior year.

WR Salesi Moa ($165,477)

After 28-dropped passes last season, Michigan had to make sure it shored up passing game to help Bryce Underwood this season. Bringing in five-star prospect Salesi Moa was part of the equation.

Interestingly enough, Moa is the seventh-highest-paid wide receiver on the roster, behind players like Channing Goodwin, Jamar Browder, and Kendrick Bell. While Moa isn't going to be handed a starting job, he is in the mix with Jaime French for the No. 3 job behind both Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan.

Marsh, Buchanan, and Ffrench are commanding over $900,000 in NIL, per the NIL Standard. Moa should see a massive increase heading into next season.

CB Shamari Earls ($132,052)

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When Shamari Earls signed with Michigan, he was expected to become the Wolverines' next lockdown cornerback. And while he still can be that, Earls was passed up on the depth chart last season by freshmen Jayden Sanders and Elijah Dotson.

However, Earls enters the 2026 season healthy and likely trending to take on the No. 4 spot on the depth chart. With Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, and Smith Snowden all likely gone after this season, Earls could shoot up the depth chart with a good season.

If Michigan believes he is what it thinks he is, the NIL number will go way up.

Edge Lugard Edokpayi ($115,893)

Not too many players are getting hyped up as much as Lugard Edokpayi. The massive edge rusher is already being talked about as a breakout player along the defensive line this season and becoming a pass-rush specialist.

He is the seventh-highest-paid edge on the team entering the season. Both John Henry Daley and Cameron Brandt are commanding over $1 million, while Carter Meadows is commanding nearly $900,000.

If Edokpayi impresses this fall and earns a spot in the rotation, expect his command on the market to sky rocket with the intangibles he possesses.

QB Tommy Carr ($60,000)

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Per the NIL Standard, Tommy Carr is one of the lower-paid players on the roster. After signing with Michigan, many expected Carr to be the No. 3 or No. 4 quarterback on the depth, however, a big spring has Carr sitting as the No. 2 player on the depth chart.

He will still need to fully beat out veteran Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, but quarterback value only continues to rise. If Carr has a successful fall camp and plays behind Bryce Underwood, he would command a lot more money as a viable backup.

DT Alister Vallejo ($75,000)

Kyle Whittingham believes the defensive line is the strongest unit on the team, and if that is true, then it's not going to be easy for a true freshman to carve out a big role. But Alister Vallejo might be different.

I've made this comparison before, and while you never want to compare anyone to Mason Graham, that's the fit. Vallejo was under-recruited as a high school prospect and he has a wrestling background.

Vallejo has to show it at the collegiate level, but it wouldn't shock anyone if he becomes a mainstay on the Michigan defensive line next season after attrition at the top.