PFF grades: Michigan high/low player grades, snap counts to know after win against Arkansas State

Michigan came away with a 28-18 win over Arkansas State on Saturday. The game was never in doubt for the maize and blue, but Michigan failed to make it look dominant. The Wolverines score didn't look dominant, but Michigan's run game sure was. The Wolverines accumulated 301 yards on the ground behind Kalel Mullings' career-high 153 yards. Senior Donovan Edwards helped the cause by adding 82 yards and a score.
The Michigan defensive starters looked good for the most part. The Wolverines let Arkansas State go down the field on the opening drive -- while converting two third-down tries -- before the Red Wolves missed a field goal. The Michigan defense then forced three three-and-outs on the next three out of four drives.
The Red Wolves scored twice in the fourth quarter, but were going up against the Michigan third-string defenders. Sherrone Moore noted after the game it doesn't matter who is out there defensively, they are all held to the same standard.
Using Pro Football Focus, here are the top and worst player grades from Michigan's win over Arkansas State. We also include player snap counts you should know.
Top offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
RB Kalel Mullings - 87.3 grade
TE Colston Loveland - 84.2 grade
WR Fred Moore - 80.3 grade
TE/H-back Max Bredeson - 78.7 grade
RB Donovan Edwards - 77.0 grade
Lowest offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
WR Kendrick Bell - 52.2 grade
WR C.J. Charleston - 57.1 grade
QB Davis Warren - 60.1 grade
WR Semaj Morgan - 60.8 grade
LT Myles Hinton - 61.2 grade
Top defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
CB Aamir Hall - 80.9 grade
DT Mason Graham - 78.0 grade
DT Kenneth Grant - 77.5 grade
Edge Kechaun Bennett - 77.4 grade
S Makari Paige - 76.3 grade
Lowest defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
Edge Tyler McLaurin - 49.3 grade
S Ricky Johnson - 51. 7 grade
S Kody Jones - 55.3 grade
Edge Derrick Moore - 57.1 grade
S Quinten Johnson - 59.0 grade
Snap counts to know
Center Greg Crippen played in the most snaps in three games. He tied starter Dom Giudice with 34 snaps on Saturday. Sherrone Moore said there would still be competition going forward at center.
Wide receiver Tyler Morris did not play on Saturday. C.J. Charleston had the most snaps (35), followed by Kendrick Bell (31), Semaj Morgan (30), Peyton O'Leary (27), and Fred Moore (25). It was the most plays either Charleston or Moore have been on the field this year.
Right tackle Andrew Gentry saw 14 snaps on Saturday. He was three in Week 1 and zero against Texas. Gentry was used as a sixth lineman against the Red Wolves.
Running back Ben Hall continued to see snaps. He played 12 snaps against the Red Wolves after seeing the field 14 plays last week.
Cornerback Jyaire Hill played the most snaps of any member in the secondary with 47 snaps. But struggles still remain. Hill had a 64.8 defensive grade along with a 28.1 tackling grade.
Sticking with the secondary, both Aamir Hall and Ja'Den McBurrows saw 29 snaps -- the most of any backup -- on the day. Hall continued to play better and better. He led the team with an 80.9 coverage grade.
Defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah saw a major uptick. He had four and six snaps, respectively, through the first two weeks. Against Arkansas State, he played 26 snaps.
