Did the New York Jets sign the best UDFA of the 2025 Draft class?
Typically, every year, there are undrafted free agents who make an impact on an NFL roster. Who might be that UDFA that becomes an immediate impact player in 2025? The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner chose one player from every NFL team, and Michigan football RB Donovan Edwards was the pick for the New York Jets.
Edwards was arguably a better receiver than a runner at Michigan," Baumgardner wrote. "An explosive, agile 205-pounder, Edwards served mostly as a backup throughout his college career and has poor vision between the tackles, but he’s enough of an athlete to have a shot."
After having a breakout 2022 season in which he rushed for over 119 yards in each of the final three games of the season -- following a Blake Corum injury -- it wasn't supposed to go like this for the former five-star prospect.
Following his breakout sophomore year, Corum came back in 2023, which sent Edwards back to No. 2 on the depth chart. But even once Corum left, Edwards was surpassed by former linebacker Kalel Mullings, who became the Wolverines' top back in 2024.
As Baumgarnder pointed out, Edwards is a threat out of the backfield. In 2021, his freshman season, Edwards caught 10 passes for 170 yards and a score against Maryland. While that wasn't the norm, the talent was there, and Michigan never chose to use Edwards in that role for the final three seasons he was in Ann Arbor. Now, with the Jets, Breece Hall is the clear top back, but Edwards could find himself a role with the Jets as a pass-catching back.
