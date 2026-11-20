Michigan will host unbeaten UCLA this weekend, which will mark the final game the Wolverines play in the Big House this season. And it's a funny line. Despite Michigan having a .500 record and needing one more win to gain bowl eligibility, Michigan is a field goal dog going into the game.

The Wolverines were blasted by Oregon and taken down by rival Michigan State in Ann Arbor two weeks ago. However, Michigan's defense can typically keep it in the game, but can the Wolverines' offense come to life in order to help Michigan upset UCLA? That's the question.

While UCLA is 10-0 and on the cusp of having a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, the Bruins aren't flawless. There are two areas that Michigan could exploit this weekend in order to upset the Bruins.

Bruins allow touchdowns in the red zone

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This might feel like a reach, but there is something to it. It's hard to find too many wrongs with an unbeaten UCLA team, but there are cracks in the armor. For starters, when teams get into the red zone against UCLA's defense, they typically score touchdowns.

The Bruins allow 56% of opponents' red zone trips to be touchdowns. UCLA ranks 51st in the nation in that category, and it has allowed 14 total touchdowns this season inside the 20. In the last two games, against Minnesota and Illinois, UCLA allowed four of six red zone trips to get into the end zone, and neither of those offenses are overly scary.

While it's a stat to know, it's also important to know that Michigan's offense has been bad getting into the red zone. Michigan gets points 70% of the time it gets into the opposing 20-yard line, but it has scored 15 touchdowns to four field goals this season in the red zone.

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Michigan's offense will have to sustain drives, but it's clear that if the Wolverines do get inside the UCLA 20-yard line, there are higher chances of getting touchdowns.

UCLA is one of the most penalized teams in the nation

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Michigan fans get tired of seeing the Wolverines self-destruct, but it's much worse for UCLA. For comparison, the Wolverines rank 60th in the country, with 60 penalties called against them this season. The Bruins are toward the bottom of the country.

UCLA has had 78 penalties called against it this season and the Bruins are ranked No. 115 in the nation. Yardage-wise, UCLA is ranked No. 122, averaging over 70 penalty yards per game, whereas Michigan averages a tick over 56 yards per game.

Now, this will be up to Michigan to keep the game close, and the Wolverines' offense having the ability to score some points. But if this game goes into the fourth quarter, it's possible that UCLA self destructs because of bad decisions.

Arguably, in UCLA's two biggest games this season, against Oregon and Wisconsin, the Bruins were called for nine and eight penalties, respectively. UCLA has been called for 12 penalties twice this season. It will be up to Michigan to play smart and let the Bruins hurt themselves.

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