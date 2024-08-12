Another Wolverine with an impressive NFL preseason debut
Plenty of Michigan Football fans were locked in to Week 1 of the NFL preseason, as several Wolverines made their professional debut. Although Minnesota's rookie quarterback grabbed most of the attention with his electric performance on Saturday, another Wolverine also put together an impressive performance. Trevor Keegan, a fifth round selection by Philadelphia in the 2024 NFL Draft, notched an 80.1 pass block grade in his debut with the Eagles, according to PFF College .
Keegan appeared in 44 games and made 37 starts at left guard during his five seasons with the Michigan Wolverines. He was voted a captain during the 2023 season, and served as a critical part of two Joe Moore award-winning offensive lines (2021-22).
Given how productive he was at Michigan, it doesn't come as much of a surprise to see him performing well at the next level, even if it is just Week 1 of the preseason.
At Michigan
- Voted a captain by his teammates (2023)
- Three-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2022; second team, coaches, 2023; second team media, 2022-23; honorable mention, coaches and media, 2021)
- Part of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines (2021-22), the first back-to-back winners in history
- Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21)
- Four-time letterman (2020-21-22-23)
- Appeared in 44 games in his career (four, special teams only) along the offensive line with 37 career starts at left guard
