Report: Michigan football to announce the hiring of Biff Poggi to a familiar role
While there hasn't been an official announcement from the University of Michigan regarding the hiring of former Charlotte head coach and Michigan coach, Biff Poggi -- the writing is on the wall. If you look at the University of Michigan's staff directory, Poggi's name is listed and his title is 'Associate head coach'.
You might like: Where Michigan football's returning production stacks up with rest of the country for 2025 season
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman also confirmed the hiring of Poggi. Feldman went to his X account with the following:
"SOURCE: Michigan is expected to announce former Charlotte head coahc Biff Poggi as Associate Head Coach. Poggi played a key role in helping Jim Harbaugh turn around the Wolverines program that won a national title in 2023."
Poggi was with Michigan in 2016 under Jim Harbaugh and came back from 2021-2022 before taking on the Charlotte head coaching position. Poggi was always known as Harbaugh's right hand man and helped shift the culture in Ann Arbor following the disastrous 2020 season. Michigan would go on to beat Ohio State in both seasons Poggi was around and win the Big Ten Championship.
Poggi was relieved of his duties at Charlotte after a challenging two seasons. He went 6-16 with the 49ers and was 3-7 to start the 2024 season before Charlotte parted ways with him. Poggi returned to Ann Arbor for the Northwestern game this past year and people began wondering if he would return to Michigan under Sherrone Moore.
Moore will now use Poggi in the same role Harbaugh used him. It will be interesting to see how Poggi's presence with the Wolverines in 2025 helps the maize and blue after an 8-5 season.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Recruiting: Michigan Football trying to flip another Clemson commit
Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
Report: Michigan football shares freshmen who are turning heads already
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7