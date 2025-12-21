3 Michigan starters are 'expected to opt out' of Citrus Bowl vs. Texas

In today's day and age of college football, if you don't make the College Football Playoff, there will be opt-outs. Michigan is set to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31, and it appears that the Wolverines are going to have at least three opt-outs.

According to CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello, Edge rushers Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham, along with starting offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, are all expected to opt out.

Following the abrupt firing of Sherrone Moore, there are a lot of questions in Ann Arbor. Biff Poggi was named interim head coach and has done a great job of keeping the team together, but it's hard telling how the majority of the players are feeling.

As for these three players in particular, they are all out of eligibility, and they aren't taking any chances of getting injured in the bowl game.

Derrick Moore

Moore was a four-year player for Michigan and was voted a captain this season. The former four-star recruit was tied for 14th in the Big Ten with 10 sacks this season.

He finishes his Michigan career with 95 tackles, 24.5 TFLs, and 21 sacks. He accepted an invitation to play in the Shrine Bowl to help boost his draft stock.

Jaishawn Barham

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Barham played two seasons with Michigan after transferring in from Maryland. He came to Ann Arbor as a linebacker, who transitioned to edge this season. Barham was a force off the edge and made a great duo with Derrick Moore.

In his two seasons with Michigan, Barham recorded 98 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, and five sacks. He played linebacker next to Ernest Hausmann in all of 2024 before moving to edge, starting against Nebraska.

Giovanni El-Hadi

The graduate student started 24 games for Michigan throughout his career. After starting at RG in 2024, Michigan moved him back to LG this season, where he was voted as an All-Big Ten Honoree.

El-Hadi was a part of the Wolverines' Joe Moore Award-winning team in 2022. While he started in 24 games, he appeared in 51 throughout his time in Ann Arbor.