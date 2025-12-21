Why Michigan's head coach search could continue to linger on

What Michigan fans believed, and many thought, was that the Wolverines' head coaching search would start taking form this weekend. Michigan had both Kalen DeBoer and Kenny Dillingham, presumably, at the top of its list. But DeBoer and Alabama beat Oklahoma on Friday in Round 1 of the College Football Playoff, and Dillingham agreed to a long-term extension with Arizona State.

With both of its top targets likely off the table, the Wolverines have to pivot in their coaching search. On Saturday night, ESPN's Dan Wetzel reported that he didn't expect Michigan's coaching search to wrap up anytime soon.

Based on everything I’ve heard, and with the caveat that things can always change quickly, I wouldn’t expect the Michigan coaching search to be resolved any time soon. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 21, 2025

What does that mean for Michigan?

Obviously, nobody knows anything, and it's quite possible that Michigan doesn't know anything either. According to Dillingham, the Wolverines never even offered him a contract, which is bizarre if he was one of their top choices.

But if Wetzel's reporting is correct, it could mean Michigan really wants DeBoer. Michigan wanted to have its coach signed prior to the Jan. 2 transfer portal opening, and it's quite important to have someone in place then. If you don't have a head coach in place, players are going to get poached by places that both have a quality head coach and an ideal spot on the roster.

The longer Michigan waits, the Wolverines could be going all-in on DeBoer, but if he keeps saying no, then what? It's also possible Michigan is looking at Chargers' defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. The former Michigan DC was in Ann Arbor for two years and has an elite defensive mind. But it's not known if he has any interest in returning to Michigan or how it would work under the current administration.

My best guess is that Michigan is looking at a head coach who is currently coaching in the CFP, or hasn't played their bowl game yet. Either way, the Wolverines are going to need to lock someone in sooner or later, for the sake of the program and roster retention.