Paul Finebaum Grouped Michigan Fans With Clemson — He's Still Wrong

Michigan's success and Paul Finebaum can't be used in the same sentence. That's because the SEC talking head continues to take shots at the Wolverines any chance he gets.

During SEC Media Days, Finebaum sat down with The Film Guy Network to talk SEC football. The first question Finebaum was asked was which college football fanbase is the most annoying. The first team mentioned was Clemson, followed by the Michigan Wolverines. He mentioned Alabama as his third team.

"Michigan fans are just — they're not worth the time," Finebaum said. "I mean, they think college football revolves around them and they've won I think 2.5 national championships in 70 years and they cheated to get the last one."

Finebaum continues to not give Michigan credit

It was the Oct. 21 game against Michigan State that the world realized a low-end staffer, Connor Stalions, was running a sign-stealing scheme in Ann Arbor. The Spartans hosted the Wolverines that night, didn't huddle so Michigan wouldn't be able to steal their signs, but it didn't matter.

Michigan would win that game 49-0. Two weeks later, Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the Penn State game, but again, it didn't matter. Michigan went into State College and won, 24-15.

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The Wolverines would go unblemished that season, beating the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, and Washington to win the national title — weeks upon weeks after the nation learned of what Stalions was doing at Michigan.

Michigan dominated its way to its third national title since 1948 and eviscerated the Huskies in the season finale.

Michigan was clearly the best team that season

Did Michigan cross the line? Absolutely, and some argue there was a gray area there. But no matter how you slice it, the Wolverines were the most dominant team that season, and even with over half of the season left, and teams knowing Michigan had some of their signs — apparently being one of the worst kept secrets among the staffers in the Big Ten — the Wolverines walked past their competition.

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Michigan had it all that season. J.J. McCarthy did everything right when asked to throw the football, and the Wolverines had a dominant run game with Blake Corum, and the Wolverines' defense was flat-out nasty.

Kyle Whittigham hopes to replicate what the Wolverines were able to do that season, and if he does, there will be a lot of people forgetting about the past.