'Everyone has to play better': Jake Butt evaluates Michigan football after Texas loss
No. 17 Michigan looks to turn the page on its first regular season loss since 2021 on Saturday when the Wolverines host Arkansas State (Noon ET / BTN).
Following Michigan's lopsided, 31-12 defeat at the hands of Texas in Week 2, Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt described what he's seen from his alma mater so far this season, and the areas the Wolverines need to improve quickly before Big Ten Conference play arrives on Sept. 21 against No. 11 USC.
Jake Butt on starting quarterback Davis Warren, offensive line, receivers:
"Davis Warren is plenty good enough to win a lot of games. Often throws off his back foot as I don’t think he has full trust in his OL. Missed some chances. Would rather him over target to Colston than under.
"The paradox of football. They’re not far off. 1-2 guys on any given play. But that often is the difference. Blocking is 9-10 guys doing job and 1 that costs them they play.
"You can’t look at stat sheets with context. Was Warren perfect- certainly not. But he threw off his back foot a lot- why is that? Some on him some on protection. Are guys separating? Sometimes sometimes not."
Jake Butt on Michigan's defensive play, correcting things vs. Arkansas State:
"Defensively comes down to fundamentals. Tackling not up to standard. Communication on RBs and TEs leaving guys wide open. Again. 1-2 guys not on the same page. Close but far at the same time.
Should not be any panic. Long season. And fixable mistakes. But the mistakes must be fixed. This is a huge mental week for the staff and roster.
"Football is a beautiful sport. A metaphor to life. You cannot lie to the game. Everyone has to play better. I believe they will."
