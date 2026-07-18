Dependable and Playmaking: What Koy Detmer is Looking For in Michigan's QB Room

Since J.J. McCarthy left following the 2023 national title, Michigan's quarterback play has been less than desirable. The Wolverines rotated between three signal callers in 2024, before returning to Davis Warren to finish the season.

Then last year, the Wolverines expected big things from five-star freshman Bryce Underwood, but a lack of coaching and mechanics allowed for Underwood to have several off games. But with Kyle Whittingham at the helm, he isn't going to allow Underwood to go without coaching.

He brought over Koy Detmer Jr., who was Utah's quarterbacks coach last year, working with dual-threat signal caller Devon Dampier. Detmer Jr. has been with Jason Beck the last few years, with stops at Utah, New Mexico, and Syracuse.

What Detmer Jr. is looking for

Detmer Jr. has worked with Dampier the last two seasons, as both went from New Mexico to Utah. Now, Detmer Jr. will get to work with another dual-threat quarterback, and one who possesses all the talent in the world.

But what is Detmer Jr. looking for in a quarterback? Appearing on Michigan's X account, Detmer Jr. wants the quarterback to have a good arm, be dependable, and a playmaker at the position.

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"Some characteristics of the quarterback position that we're looking for, they got to be an excellent thrower with the football," Detmer said. "They got to be dependable with the football, a great decision maker, playing and play out. We're asking a lot of them both pre-snap and post-snap, and they got to be a playmaker. At the end of the day, nothing's going to be perfect and they got to be ready to make a play and help everyone else around them be better.

"Dependable, balls in his hands every single play. We want to know that we can trust our quarterbacks with the football and taking care of it and helping us move the ball score points in the football games.

Can Underwood turn things around in 2026?

Underwood is an easy target for media, fans, and the opposition. Between some of the things he says and the way he looked at times last year, he didn't look the part of being the No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 class.

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But, he was ranked No. 1 for a reason. His talent is off the charts, and with consistent coaching and structure, Underwood has a chance to unleash that talent. Pass catchers were another issue for Underwood last year. Way too many dropped passes, and the Wolverines looked to fix that issue by adding some key transfers and freshmen.

Michigan has a tough schedule, but entering his second season, Underwood is looking to prove why he was so highly ranked, and both Detmer Jr. and Jason Beck should only further help his development.