Blake Corum's fiancée rocks custom BC2 pants on Rams sideline
Blake Corum's fiancée, Makiah Shipp, shared a pretty cool picture to her Instagram last week. Appearing on the sidelines for the Rams game, Makiah was showing her full support for her future husband. How? By wearing custom pants with none other than Blake Corum in his Rams uniform plastered onto the right shin area. This level of support is not new or surprising, as Corum and Shipp have been great supporters of one another for their entire relationship.
Shipp is a published author who writes children's books. In fact, she has gone on various school tours to promote her book and message, often with Blake attending to support her. Ms. Shipp is a University of Michigan graduate with law school aspirations, and through all of her own hard work she finds time to support Blake and his NFL career. But in addition to being an author, she's also pretty good at designing some incredible gameday apparel as well.
Corum did not see the field much during his rookie season for the playoff bound LA Rams. Playing behind All-Pro running back Kyren Williams made breaking into the lineup on a regular basis a little difficult. Corum was thrust into a starting position for the final game of the year against the Seattle Seahawks, as the Rams playoff positioning had already been set. Sadly, he suffered a broken forearm early on in that game and is now sidelined for the rest of the year. The former Michigan standout finished the year with 58 total rushes for 207 yards. With a work ethic as legendary as his, surely the Rams will not be able to keep him off the field much longer, and Makiah will be right there supporting him.
