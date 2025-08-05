Kyren Williams' extension paints murky picture for Blake Corum's path with LA Rams
News broke on Tuesday afternoon that the Los Angeles Rams and running back Kyren Williams had agreed on a contract extension. The star running back agreed on an extension for three years worth $ 33 million.
The move isn't all that shocking considering Williams has been one of the top running backs in the NFL for a few seasons. Last year, Williams was seventh in the NFL with 1,299 rushing yards, while missing on game. The year prior, Williams was third in the league. So the Rams giving the 24-year-old a contract extension isn't shocking in itself, but Los Angeles invested in a certain Michigan running back in the 2024 NFL Draft.
With the 83rd pick in the draft, the Rams selected running back Blake Corum. The former Michigan great willed the Wolverines to many victories, including not only helping Michigan get to the 2023 National Championship Game -- but winning it.
Despite drafting Corum, Williams had a relatively healthy season, but Corum himself, did not. He suffered a broken forearm against the Seattle Seahawks and it ended his rookie season. The Michigan product finished Year 1 with 58 carries for 207 yards.
What's next for Corum?
With the Rams extending Williams, it prompts the question, what's next for Corum? Despite Williams being in the league longer than Corum, they are both 24 years old. In fact, for NFL standards, Corum is in his prime age to become an NFL starter. But with Williams with the Rams for at least three more years, it doens't look likely Corum will ever start for Los Angeles -- barring an injury.
The former Michigan star will either become a career backup with the Rams -- a very good one at that. Or, Corum could hope to make his mark in Year 2 under Williams and hope to get traded to another team while he's on his rookie deal.
Recently, Corum mentioned he had lost some weight and feeling better than ever. He will need to show NFL teams he can stay healthy and provide value when he gets his chances in 2025.
"Year 1, I was trying to be as perfect in everything that I did. I didn’t want to make any mistakes. And that slowed me down a bit in terms of my capabilities," he said. "Now I’m just out there letting it loose. I’m playing at a lower weight, I feel faster, I feel more agile, I feel great. Between that and the game slowing down, that’s the biggest difference.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Is Michigan Football closing In on its next QB from the 2027 recruiting class?
BREAKING: Michigan football gains second commitment in 2027 class
FOX Sports' Joel Klatt ranks Michigan football as a preseason top-10 team in 2025
Wink Martindale talks Michigan transfer who is standing out: 'He's going to be really good'
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team