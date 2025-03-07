Blake Corum officially unveils his new NIL company with unique hype video
Blake Corum took to Instagram to unveil the official start of his new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) company PeakNIL. Corum is not just a spokesperson he is a cofounder with a financial stake in the company. He is joined in the venture by Brian Siegrist and tech wizard Greg Jackson. Corum had teased the partnership weeks ago while wearing a PeakNIL emblazoned jacket created by his wife Makiah Shipp Corum and her clothing company Sideline Printz.
Corum and his team aim to assist athletes that may not have the huge name and brand recognition needed to gain an audience with brands and companies. They also provide a place for those same brands and companies that are seeking to build marketing partnerships or simply access athletes for appearances at events.
The company has essentially created a one stop shop marketplace for athletes and brands to meet and collaborate. The athlete's list the cost of their services in their PeakNIL bio, to include appearance fees, Instagram posting fees, or photo shoot and print advertising fees. The brands can then go into PeakNIL and build out a marketing plan, knowing the exact cost and availability of the athlete they choose. After the athlete's complete their required service, PeakNIL assists them in securing payment and ensuring the brand meets their financial obligation, for this the brand pays a small fee on top of the agreed amount to the athlete
The best part here is the athlete gets what they ask for, rather than some nightmare scenarios that have come from NIL where the athlete maybe never gets paid, has to pay an exorbitant fee to an agent, or spends more money in court fighting to get paid than what the actual contract was for. PeakNIL is certainly a unique take on the wild world of NIL and its aim, helping athletes that have less spotlight and name recognition, is an admirable business platform.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Wink Martindale talks Rod Moore's recovery, guys standing out in Michigan football's secondary
Wink Martindale talks Michigan football's defensive line post Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant
REPORT: Michigan football a 'darkhorse' for nation's top prospect
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7