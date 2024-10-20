BREAKING: Michigan falls outside of the Top 25 in latest AP Poll
The Michigan Wolverines entered the matchup with Illinois ranked within the top 25 in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Poll. But following an embarrassing 21-7 loss on Saturday (their third loss of the season), the Wolverines are nowhere to be found in the top 25.
Although veteran quarterback Jack Tuttle finished the afternoon with over 200 yards through the air, most of those yards came late when the game was already out of reach. While failing to reach the end zone with his arm, Tuttle once again committed two critical turnovers for the second consecutive game (one interception and one fumble). He finished his first career start as a Wolverine completing 20-of-32 attempts for 208 yards and one interception.
Surprisingly, the Michigan defense was actually able to keep Illinois from achieving any explosive plays in the passing game. Entering the matchup with one of the worst pass defenses in the nation, the Wolverines held the Fighting Illini to just a 50 percent completion percentage and 80 yards through the air.
While Michigan outgained Illinois in total yards (322 to 267), its inability to find any success on the offensive side of the ball ultimately led to another disappointing loss.
Here's a look at the Top 25 in the AP Poll following Week 7:
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Texas
6. Miami FL
7. Tennessee
8. LSU
9. Clemson
10. Iowa State
11. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Indiana
14. Texas A&M
15. Alabama
16. Kansas State
17. Boise State
18. Ole Miss
19. Pittsburgh
20. Illinois
21. Missouri
22. SMU
23. Army
24. Navy
25. Vanderbilt
