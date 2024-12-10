Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore suggests offensive coordinator hire could come soon
Michigan football will have a new direction on offense in 2025, and it appears as if we'll have an idea soon of what the Wolverines may look like on that side of the ball.
Head coach Sherrone Moore told reporters Tuesday a deal could be in place for Michigan's next offensive coordinator "in the next day or so" during a press conference leading up to the Wolverines' ReliaQuest Bowl matchup with No. 11 Alabama on New Year's Eve (Noon ET).
"Pretty close," Moore said when asked for an update on his OC search. "So, thinking the next day or so I'll have an answer."
Moore relieved former Wolverines offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell of his duties as OC and quarterbacks coach back on Dec. 3, just three days after Michigan concluded its regular season with a 13-10 win over Ohio State in Columbus. The Wolverines struggled offensively throughout the 2024 campaign, finishing near or at the bottom of the Big Ten and the nation in several categories.
With five-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood signed and set to join the Wolverines next season, Moore hopes to breath new life into Michigan's offense in 2025 and beyond. Moore also confirmed the Wolverines will seek to add a quarterback via the transfer portal this offseason.
