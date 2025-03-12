HOF QB Brett Favre calls for another obstacle in J.J. McCarthy's path to starting for the Vikings
J.J. McCarthy's path to starting in the NFL and for the Minnesota Vikings appears to be clear. The Vikings chose not to re-sign last season's starter, Sam Darnold, who signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Plus, Minnesota didn't re-sign former Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones who opted to sign with the Colts. But if former Packers and Vikings' starting quarterback gets his way, McCarthy could have another obstacle in his way to starting in the NFL.
Hall of Fame quarterback Bret Favre was recently on The Will Cain Show and he advocated for Aaron Rodgers to sign with the Vikings.
"By all means, sign with them. They got a really good football team. They're loaded at pretty much every position," Favre said. "They made it to the playoffs last year. They got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If you get the opportunity, that's a good place to win. Of course, you gotta play the Packers then."
Favre, the former Packer great, left Green Bay when it was time for Rodgers to unseat him as the starting quarterback. He then went to New York to play for the Jets -- as Rodgers recently did -- before playing for the Vikings and taking them to the NFC Championship Game.
Minnesota is having a fantastic free agency and building up both lines, which makes you believe the Vikings are set on McCarthy being the starter next season. Most of the deals won't run past McCarthy's rookie deal with Minnesota having a chance to sign the former Michigan quarterback to a long-term deal when the rookie contract runs out.
The Vikings do need to sign a veteran quarterback to compete/backup McCarthy, but an Aaron Rodgers signing seems unlikely at this point. However, if it did happen, that would be a major hurdle in McCarthy's way.
