Bryce Underwood's message to LeBron James: 'It's over for Ohio State'
Life is pretty good for Michigan's freshman QB these days. Ever since flipping his commitment from LSU to Michigan back in November, the five-star prospect has been spotted as a number of premier sporting events - including the Detroit Pistons, Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Lakers.
This week, Underwood shared his experience of taking in the Lakers game and, more importantly, his interaction with NBA superstar Lebron James after the game. During an appearance on the Rich Eisen show, Underwood explained that he was at the game because he's good friends with LA Clippers' star James Harden, and that Harden said he would help him with meeting James after the game.
When the moment finally came, Underwood explained that he was a little starstruck initially, but eventually settled in and issued a warning to James.
"We started talking. And I said, before before this all starts, just had to let you know that I go to Michigan. He was like, 'awww yeah, yeah.' I said, 'it's over for Ohio State.'"
You can watch Underwood share the full exchange below:
