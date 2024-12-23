Bryce Underwood opens up about Michigan decision: 'Business is business'
Michigan's prized quarterback recruit of the 2025 class has been relatively silent since flipping from LSU to the Wolverines back in late November. But on Sunday, the five-star QB and No. 1 overall recruit in the nation opened up a little bit about his decision making process in a video posted to his social media accounts.
"No matter what, business is business." Underwood said. "I'd say that as far as like the resources I will have, the education I will end up getting, the legacy I will build at home, you know? It's really nothing much that somebody can show or say if they don't know the full situation."
Although there had been smoke building that a flip was coming in the days leading up to the official announcement from Underwood, a lot of work needed to take place behind the scenes in order to make it happen. Over the summer, Underwood - committed to LSU at the time - was asked specifically about his decision to choose the Tigers over the Wolverines. Without hesitation, Underwood indicated that the lack of quarterback development at Michigan was one of the primary reasons for his decision to pass on the Wolverines early on.
In spite of the fact that it was clearly an uphill battle, head coach Sherrone Moore spearheaded the effort to convince Underwood to stay home. Ultimately, Michigan was able to make an offer that Underwood simply couldn't refuse. There's no question that NIL played a factor in that decision making process, but it's also clear that there were a number of factors that swayed Underwood from Baton Rouge to Ann Arbor.
Regardless of the details, the end result was that Michigan got their QB of the future in the 2025 class. With Underwood now signed and enrolled at U-M, he's already begun the process of working himself toward becoming the starting QB next season. He'll still have to fight for that opportunity, as Michigan is actively looking for a veteran QB in the portal. But given his skillset, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Underwood ultimately establish himself as the starter during his true freshman season - which would be the first time that has happened in Ann Arbor since Chad Henne did it back in 2004.
You can watch the full video from Underwood below, along with the information on how to subscribe to his YouTube channel for additional content.
