Bryce Underwood’s pitch to 5-Star WR Calvin Russell: Did Michigan make a move?
There is nothing a quarterback loves more than an elite receiver who can turn a 50/50 ball into an epic, game-changing play. Well, maybe a solid offensive line that keeps them off their backs for half the game. However, having an elite wide receiver is critical to the success of even the best quarterbacks. Bryce Underwood understands that concept and has been throwing his weight and star power into Michigan's efforts to bring five-star level receivers to Ann Arbor.
Michigan has long been known for its run-heavy offense; it ran its way to a National Championship with that simple plan in 2023. Recruiting wide receivers to a school that runs as heavily as Michigan has always been a tough road. Bringing in Underwood, the top-rated player and quarterback in the 2025 class, and a new offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey, who promises to balance the offense out, has helped. Did it help with five-star Calvin Russell? Michigan paired him with Underwood for much of his official visit, trying to build a bond between quarterback and receiver. A quick peek at his highlight clips shows why Sherrone and Co. are so heavily pursuing Russell.
The number two rated receiver in the country has hands, speed, height and body control that will allow him to embarrass defenders at the next level. Adding a player of his caliber to the immensely talented arm and skills of Underwood could place Michigan on a path to National Championship contention again. Underwood knows that, and I am sure he got into Russell's ear about what magical things the two of them could do in Ann Arbor. Now it becomes a waiting game until Russell announces on July 5th.
