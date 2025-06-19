Wolverine Digest

Michigan’s young guns: Freshman duo lands on “Impact Players” Top 10 list

Jerred Johnson

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches quarterback Bryce Underwood (19)
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan's 2025 recruiting class developed slowly, similar to the 2026 class. Then things exploded in Ann Arbor. The top player in the country, Bryce Underwood, announced that he was "home" at Michigan. Landing Underwood was enough to move the Wolverine recruiting haul into the top 10. Securing the commitment of the 11th-ranked player in the same class, offensive lineman Andrew Babalola, pushed the class to 6th in the country.

Reports from Schembechler Hall indicate both players are living up to and exceeding their expectations. Underwood looks like he has the QB1 position on lock, and Babalola has been mentioned as a potential day one starter on the offensive line. Recently, Fox College Football analyst Michael Cohen released his "Top 10 Impact Freshman" for the 2025-2026 season, and to nobody's surprise, Underwood and Babalola cracked the list. Underwood came in as the number one potential impact player, and Babalola landed eighth on the list.

Underwood and Babalola will be key pieces in a Michigan offense that is seeking to become a more balanced attack. Long known for their 'run first, pass as little as possible' mentality, the new offensive coordinator has publicly stated that Michigan will become a more balanced team offensively. Having elite young talent like Underwood and Babalola will make that transition smoother in Ann Arbor.

Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

