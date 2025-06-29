Buckeye fans are melting down on social over a 5-star recruit predicted to pick Michigan
The Ohio State Buckeyes have endured a four year stretch against their rivals in Michigan that has been driving them nuts. The Wolverines have gone to Columbus twice in that span and beat up on the favored Buckeyes. Losing at home is never an easy pill to swallow, losing at home to your rivals because you got manhandled is even worse. The Michigan football program has owned the Buckeyes for four years and there does not appear to be an end in sight.
Now Sherrone Moore and his staff have caught fire on the recruiting trail and the Buckeye faithful are losing their minds again. Most recently the Wolverines saw a flurry of predictions come their way for five-star EDGE Carter Meadows. For some reason the Buckeyes believe they were in the running for Meadows. All indications have been this was a Penn State vs. Michigan battle, but facts do not seem to matter right now. The Ohio State faithful are melting down on social media. Calling for the firing of coaches and blaming Michigan for using NIL to lure Meadows to Ann Arbor.
