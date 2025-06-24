Michigan makes "Final Four" of elite Big Ten heavyweights for intriguing athlete
Commitment season is upon us, and recruits from the 2026 class are whittling down their schools to refined lists, with some making commitments ahead of schedule. One such athlete who has shrunk his list is 2026 Four-star athlete Jackson Ford. Ford is an intriguing prospect who projects as a fullback at the next level, but with his size and speed, he could end up as a linebacker or even a tight end.
The Malvern Prep (PA) product recently released his "Final Four" schools, and it reads like the who's who of Big Ten royalty. Along with his hometown team, Penn State, Ford has Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Michigan firmly entrenched in his final four teams of contention. On3 currently has James Franklin and the Nittany Lions with a slight (27.6%) edge over Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines (20.8%)
Overcoming the hometown advantage is always a tough haul, but the Wolverine team has shown an ability to make fullbacks and tight ends a critical part of their offense. The Wolverines have also demonstrated a knack for taking a player from their regular position and having them excel in a new one. They did it with Mikey Sainristil moving him from WR to DB, and with RB Kalel Mullings, who was a LB when he came to Ann Arbor. Ford feels like a Swiss Army knife type of player who has not yet discovered the position in which he can make the most significant impact on the football field. Michigan may be the best place for him to figure that out.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -