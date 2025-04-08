Buckeye legend Eddie George welcomes a Harbaugh to Bowling Green
The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State runs so deep that it almost feels unnatural to see a Wolverine and a Buckeye exchanging pleasantries. But that was the case last week as Ohio State legend Eddie George (now the head coach at Bowling Green) welcomed Jack Harbaugh to take in a Falcons practice. Although many of the Maize and Blue faithful recognize Jack as a Michigan Man, his college playing and coaching career has plenty of roots in the state of Ohio.
As a player, Jack was a halfback at Bowling Green from 1957-60. Following his playing days, he became an assistant coach at various high schools throughout Ohio before joining the staff at Bowling Green as an assistant in 1968. Given that history, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that George recently welcomed Harbaugh to campus with open arms.
While both now share a common bond with Bowling Green, they're also on opposite ends of the greatest rivalry in all of college football.
Jack served as DB coach for the Wolverines from 1973-79 under legendary head coach Bo Schembechler, winning five conference championships during that span. George played at Ohio State from 1992-95, capping off his illustrious career as a Buckeye by winning the Heisman trophy.
