'Can't beat Michigan': Dave Portnoy takes aim at Ohio State in FOX Big Noon Kickoff debut
Dave Portnoy's highly anticipated — and predictably controversial — appearance on FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff delivered exactly what fans expected. With the show broadcasting live from Columbus ahead of the massive matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State, Portnoy stepped into enemy territory to a chorus of boos from Buckeye fans.
Unbothered, the outspoken Michigan alum and Barstool Sports founder leaned into the chaos, singing the Michigan fight song as he made his way to the stage. Once there, he launched into a fiery speech aimed squarely at the Ohio State faithful, calling them "morons" and dismissing their national championship as meaningless since they couldn't beat Michigan.
"I want a moment of silence...a five-second moment of silence for all you Ohio State morons who've been saying, 'here comes the hammer, Michigan's getting the death penalty, they're gonna have to vacate wins.'"
"I'm not here to troll you. You guys are being so rude. If I was here to troll you, I would have worn this shirt, but I decided not to out of respect." Portnoy then removed his sweatshirt to reveal a t-shirt that said, "still can't beat Michigan."
You can watch the entire rant below:
More Michigan News:
Recruits make predictions for New Mexico vs. Michigan football on Saturday
Joel Klatt dives into what we need to see from Bryce Underwood in Week 1 for Michigan
3 keys for Michigan football in Week 1 against New Mexico
Michigan football 2026 commit scores game-winning touchdown in HS opener
Advanced analytics predict every Michigan football game in 2025