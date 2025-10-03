CBS Sports' panel picks between Michigan football vs. Wisconsin: Are they right?
Michigan is back in action this weekend and the Wolverines are set to host Wisconsin. The two programs are headed in two different directions. Michigan is sitting at 3-1 with a loss at Oklahoma. The Wolverines have a freshman phenom behind center, an elite rushing attack, and a defense that is coming into their own.
Wisconsin, on the other hand, has two losses against both Power Four opponents it has faced. The Badgers have a lackluster offense, a top rushing defense, but a weak passing defense. It will be a tall task for Wisconsin to come into The Big House and knock Michigan out.
Recently, CBS Sports' national team picked the straight up winner, along with who they would pick to cover the spread.
CBS Sports' panel makes their pick
Tom Fornelli - Michigan Straight Up and -16.5 points
Chip Patterson - Michigan SU and -16.5 points
Brandon Marcello - Michigan SU / Wisconsin +16.5 points
John Talty - Michigan SU and -16.5 points
Richard Johnson - Michigan SU and -16.5 points
Shehan Jeyarajah - Michigan SU and -16.5 points
David Cobb - Michigan SU / Wisconsin +16.5 points
Brad Crawford - Michigan SU and -16.5 points
Chris Hummer - Michigan SU / Wisconsin +16.5 points
Can Michigan cover the points?
Michigan entered the week being favored by 16.5 points. A three possession game might sound like a tough task against a Big Ten team, but this isn't the same Wisconsin team we are used to seeing. The Badgers' offensive line isn't nearly as talented as they once were, nor does Wisconsin have a good offense. The Badgers are likely playing backup QB Danny O'Neil this week, and he has thrown five interceptions, and Wisconsin allows the QB to be sacked over three times a game.
On the other side of the ball, Wisconsin does have the top-ranked rushing defense on paper. But the Badgers have also had to face the least amount of attempts -- 98 total rushing attempts against them. This will be a new challenge for the Badgers, going up against a Michigan team that loves to run the football. Between Justice Haynes, Jordan Marshall, and QB Bryce Underwood, Michigan has a lot of threats.
Wisconsin's only chance is to shorten the game and hope Michigan turns the ball over. But I can't see how the Badgers score against Michigan, or how they limit the Wolverines' explosive run game.
Prediction: Michigan 31, Wisconsin 10
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
More From Michigan On SI:
- Staff predictions: Will Michigan football live up to expectations against Wisconsin?
- Commits, recruits, and flip targets predict Michigan football's fate vs. Wisconsin
- 3 predictions: Will Michigan football pound the rock against Wisconsin?
- Wink Martindale sends message to Michigan football players who want more play time