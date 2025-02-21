CBS Sports predicts Michigan running back will emerge as a superstar in 2025
Alabama to Michigan transfer Justice Haynes was recently named one of 15 players by CBS Sports who could break out into superstar status in 2025. Haynes joins a list of notable names, including Archie Manning, Julian Sayin, and Dante Moore, signaling that he's poised for a standout year. At Michigan, Haynes is expected to get plenty of opportunities to showcase his talents in the backfield, especially with the Wolverines looking to feature a balanced offense under new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
While Michigan is expected to move toward a more balanced run-pass offense in 2025, they will still rely heavily on their strong running game. Coach Sherrone Moore has consistently emphasized the importance of controlling the line of scrimmage and winning the time-of-possession battle, especially in crucial Big Ten matchups. This focus on a physical, run-heavy offense will give Haynes and his running mate, Jordan Marshall, ample opportunities to shine.
Haynes, known for his dynamic playmaking ability at Alabama, will play a key role in Michigan’s backfield next season. With his combination of speed, vision, and power, Haynes has the potential to be a game-changer for the Wolverines. Alongside Marshall, who is also expected to make a significant impact, the duo will form a formidable backfield that could drive Michigan’s offensive success in 2025.
Both Haynes and Marshall are poised to have breakout seasons, with plenty of touches coming their way in the new offense. If Haynes can live up to the hype and continue his development, 2025 could be the year he becomes one of college football's top running backs.
