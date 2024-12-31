Freshman RB follows up legendary performance with legendary quote
Following up an MVP performance in a bowl game that your team was a massive underdog in is not an easy feat. Michigan freshman running back Jordan Marshall just did it with the same ease he exhibited in taking over the starting running back job. Marshall gave a legendary answer when asked how he perceived this season in terms of success or failure. His response seemed like it came from a seasoned professional who has been in the spotlight their whole life.
It’s a good season, but it’s not Michigan’s standard. We gotta get it back to the standard, which is bringing national championships back here. And like I told [quarterback signee] Bryce [Underwood] right when we walked into the locker room, I was like, ‘This isn’t happening again. We’re playing for the ‘chip. We’re playing for the whole thing — the natty. That’s what we want.- Jordan Marshall
The freshman performed above expectations in the ReliaQuest Bowl game, rushing for 100 yards. More impressive is the fact that Alabama was stacking the box play after play in anticipation of a Wolverine rush. Drawing comparisons to the great Blake Corum, Marshall continued to crash into Alabama players gaining short yards, then a burst for eight-to-10. The future looks bright in the Michigan backfield with Marshall leading the way with his impressive physical traits and maturity he looks to become the next legendary running back in Michigan history.
