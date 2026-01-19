Michigan football receives early praise in 2026 way-too-early top 25

For what the expectations were for Michigan entering the 2025 football season, the Wolverines had a disappointing 9-4 season and failed to reach the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. But after hearing about what went on in Schembechler Hall, it's actually astonishing that the players were able to win nine games this season.

But with Sherrone Moore out and Kyle Whittingham in, the Wolverines are once again receiving high praise entering the 2026 season.

On3 came out with its way-too-early top 25 for the '26 campaign and Michigan was ranked No. 11 in the country.

"Michigan’s 2024 ended in disaster with a loss to Ohio State, and things (somehow) got worse. The Sherrone Moore saga — which ended in his firing — was one of the more bizarre off-the-field stories you’ll find in college football. But what happened after is all really good stuff. The Wolverines hired former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, retained quarterback Bryce Underwood and added a bunch of pieces in the transfer portal. Given Whittingham’s history and Michigan’s resources, the Wolverines should be a very tough out in the Big Ten next year."

Reasons for optimism

Aside from roster retention and bringing back Bryce Underwood, Jordan Marshall, and Andrew Marsh, among a star-studded offensive line, and key defensive players -- Michigan should have better coaching.

The 2026 schedule will not be easy. The Wolverines have to go to Oregon and Ohio State, while playing teams like Oklahoma, Indiana, Iowa, and Penn State at home.

But Utah has done way more with less and Michigan's offense should open up with Jason Beck running the show. The Utes had one of the most dynamic offenses in the country and Michigan will both pass and run the football in 2026. Whittingham brought over Koy Detmer Jr. to help Underwood -- finally getting a dedicated QB coach.

Defensively, BYU was known for its defense and Jay Hill has done a great job. The Wolverines retained players and brought in stars like John Henry Daley and Smith Snowden to help the new-look defense.

While we really won't know what the staff can, and will do, until the season starts, early indications show that Michigan will be tough to beat with a very competent coaching staff.