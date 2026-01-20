Where Michigan Football Ranks in Various Way-Too-Early 2026 Top 25 Polls

Following Indiana's win over Miami on Monday night, the 2025 college football season is officially over. The Wolverines finished 9-4 on the season, lost to Ohio State and Texas, while firing Sherrone Moore.

It wasn't a great season — with a terrible ending — but the Wolverines are better off entering 2026. Long-time Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is now running the show and expectations are going to be high in Ann Arbor.

RELATED: Ranking Michigan's top transfer portal additions

Following the conclusion of the season, there were multiple outlets that came out with their way-too-early top 25 for 2026. Here is where the Wolverines are ranked.

CBS Sports ranks Michigan No. 9

CBS Sports not only has Michigan ranked inside the top 10, but the Wolverines are labeled as a potential surprise team in the Big Ten. Offensive coordinator Jason Beck is a big key in the equation.

"The Wolverines might be the surprise team in the Big Ten next season. The hiring of Kyle Whittingham was a master stroke considering the timing and circumstances, but the addition of Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck is the key. His offense at Utah was electric, and tapping into the potential of quarterback Bryce Underwood should send shivers down the spines of opposing coaches."

Sports Illustrated ranks Michigan No. 11

With just four road games, Michigan will do most of its damage at home this year. Bryce Underwood will be playing in Ann Arbor a ton, and Jason Beck will be able to guide him.

"It’s a new era for Big Blue as Kyle Whittingham, one of the most respected and accomplished coaches around, takes over in Ann Arbor, Mich. There shouldn’t be much of a transition from the brand of football he wants to run but the pairing of sophomore QB Bryce Underwood with a new coordinator who did wonders at Utah last season should be encouraging given the schedule features just four road games."

Sporting News ranks Michigan No. 16

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines are going to have a tough schedule in 2026, but Jason Beck will have plenty of tools to work with next season in Ann Arbor. Bring in five-star RB Savion Hiter, the Wolverines' run game should be among the best.

"Whittingham takes over at Michigan after Sherrone Moore was fired. New offensive coordinator Jason Beck will get to work with quarterback Bryce Underwood, who had 2,418 yards, 11 TDs and nine interceptions as a freshman. Jordan Marshall and five-star freshman Savion Hiter from a strong backfield, and Texas transfer Jamie Ffrench adds to the receiver room. Utah edge rusher John Henry Daley – who had 11.5 sacks – is a portal prize. The Wolverines play Oklahoma on Sept. 12 and face Indiana, Oregon and Ohio State in Big Ten play."

Fox Sports ranks Michigan No. 16

Kyle Whittingham takes over the most winningest program in college football, and the long-time Utah coach was a slam-dunk hire for the Wolverines.

"Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham, one of the most underrated coaches in the sport, will enter 2026 leading the winningest program in college football history with a quarterback talented enough to help the Wolverines contend for the Big Ten championship."

ESPN notes some of the firepower Michigan has returning, such as Bryce Underwood, Jordan Marshall, and Andrew Marsh. The Wolverines bring in Utah star edge rusher John Haley Daley to help the defense in 2026.

"After a season to forget, both on and off the field, the Wolverines must be looking forward to the start of the Kyle Whittingham era. The 66-year-old had a 177-88 record in 21 seasons at Utah, and Michigan hired him only 13 days after he stepped down. He has some playmakers in place on offense, led by quarterback Bryce Underwood, tailback Jordan Marshall and receiver Andrew Marsh. There are a handful of players coming back with starting experience on the offensive line, including left tackle Evan Link. There are more personnel losses on defense, but the Salt Lake City pipeline should help Michigan fill its holes. Daley had 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 2025. He's coming back from a lower-leg injury. With several Utah assistants joining Whittingham at Michigan, there will be plenty of familiarity for a smooth transition."