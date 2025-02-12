On3 tabs one Michigan football player as having a breakout 2025 season
Despite an 8-5 campaign in 2024, there is a ton of optimism coming out of Ann Arbor heading into the 2025 football season. Sherrone Moore built a stellar 2025 recruiting class and brought him some transfers who filled voids in the Wolverines' lineup. Plus, Michigan finished 2024 on the highest of notes. The Wolverines beat Ohio State in Columbus before getting past Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl despite being without plenty of starters.
Michigan will likely look vastly different when it takes the field next season. The Wolverines have a new offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey, who replaced Kirk Campbell after one season. Moore will also have a new starting quarterback. Michigan rotated between three signal callers a year ago before finishing with Game 1 starter: Davis Warren. But Michigan went out and brought in veteran Mikey Keene from the portal and also landed the No. 1 ranked recruit in the country, quarterback Bryce Underwood.
While the Michigan passing attack should be much better than what is was this past season, it's more of a question of who starts for the maize and blue. While some believe Keene will get the nod to begin the season, it's going to be hard to keep Underwood on the bench all season.
Ari Wasserman with On3, came out with his top 10 breakout players of 2025 and Underwood cracked the list.
"The No. 1 overall player in the On3 Industry rankings in the 2025 cycle, Underwood spent the majority of his high-profile recruitment committed to LSU. But when Michigan got involved with some big NIL moves, the Wolverines were able to flip his commitment late in the process. Sherrone Moore’s first season as head coach of Michigan was stymied because of bad quarterback play. The Wolverines got Fresno State transfer Mike Keene, who has roughly 8,000 yards passing in his career, but Underwood may just be too special to keep off the field. If a true freshman quarterback was going to take the world by storm, Underwood, a Michigan native, would be it."
Michigan could opt to use a Cade McNamara/J.J. McCarthy approach during the first few games, but by the middle of the season, if not earlier, it's hard to imagine not seeing Underwood playing significant snaps.
